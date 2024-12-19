Officials from Iran, China sign MOU on Development Cooperation

(MENAFN) Officials from Iran and China recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Development Cooperation during an international meeting in China. The agreement was made on the sidelines of the Third China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Development Cooperation, which took place in Kunming, China, on December 15-16.



The MoU was signed by Abolfazl Kodehei, Iran's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Head of the Organization for Economic and Technical Assistance. He represented Iran in the signing ceremony and later met with the Deputy Director of the International Development Cooperation Agency of China. The two officials discussed ways to boost economic exchanges, focusing on the implementation of projects in Iran using resources from the South-South Fund and the China Global Development Initiative.



The forum, which centered on the theme "Future of the Blue Indian Ocean – Development Practice of the Global South," brought together over 300 participants. These included representatives from more than 50 countries and international organizations, highlighting the growing importance of regional cooperation and the blue economy in global development.



Through this MoU, Iran and China aim to strengthen their economic ties and collaborate on projects that will benefit both countries, as well as contribute to the broader development goals of the Global South. The cooperation marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations and advancing shared economic interests in the region.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109010708