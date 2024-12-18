'Darb Al Aman 4' Drill To Test Jordan's Preparedness For Crises, Emergencies Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The comprehensive national drill "Darb Al Aman 4" (path to safety), organised by the National Centre for Security and Crises Management (NCSCM), concluded on Wednesday after four days of activities.

The drill was conducted with the participation of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), security agencies, and institutions from the public and private sectors, in the presence of NCSCM Chairman HRH Prince Ali, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

More than 3,500 personnel from and security institutions, along with 400 volunteers from the All Jordan Youth Commission, participated in the drill, which was carried out in Amman and other governorates.

In his remarks after the end of the drill, Prince Ali stressed that Darb Al Aman 4 reflects Jordan's commitment to adopting a scientific and systematic approach to enhancing national readiness to face both expected and unexpected crises.

The prince expressed his appreciation for the efforts of participants, underscoring the significance of the drill in building the Kingdom's capacity to address major challenges.

The exercise tested Jordan's preparedness for crises and emergencies through various national plans, including the coordinated national plan for requesting and receiving aid to enhance cooperation during major crises, and the national plan for addressing risks related to King Talal Dam to ensure community and infrastructure safety in emergencies.

The drill also tested the national earthquake response plan, which included realistic scenarios to test response speed and life-saving measures.

Darb Al-Aman 4 has more scenarios from previous versions, addressing 28 sub-risks related to earthquakes and addressing the impacts of climate change, such as weather instability, floods, and marine pollution.

The exercise also involved community participation, including school evacuations, where citizens played an active role in the drill, affirming their position as key partners in crisis response.