Lalu Prasad Claims BJP-RSS Leaders 'Consistently Disrespecting' B.R. Ambedkar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP and its ideological affiliates of consistently disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar and his legacy.

He also criticised Union Home Amit Shah over his speech in Parliament wherein he allegedly did not show respect to B.R. Ambedkar.

The former Bihar Chief Minister in a statement said: "Followers of the Bunch of Thoughts can never truly embrace the ideas of Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. Their hatred for him is evident not only in their words but also in their body language.”

He went further to allege that BJP leaders harbour deep-rooted biases.

"Social inequality, untouchability, discrimination, and hatred towards Dalits and marginalised communities are ingrained... their disdain for the Constitution and its principles is clear.

“True followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar do not associate with the BJP. Anyone who supports the BJP after such insults to Ambedkar is effectively endorsing and worshiping M.S. Golwalkar's ideology," he said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments highlight the enduring ideological and political divides over Ambedkar's legacy and its interpretation in contemporary Indian politics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, made a statement about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that has sparked controversy and sharp political reactions.

Amit Shah remarked, "Nowadays, there is a fashion about Ambedkar. Opposition parties and their leaders keep shouting Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar...."

This comment was met with criticism from various political leaders and parties. Opposition leaders accused HM Shah of being dismissive of Ambedkar's legacy and the reverence he commands, particularly among Dalits and marginalised communities.

The remarks have drawn sharp responses, with leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav condemning the BJP for what he described as disrespect towards Ambedkar and his ideals.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MLA Shiv Chandra Ram also criticised Amit Shah.