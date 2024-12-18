Michelin India Strengthens Presence In Delhi-NCR With Two New Dealerships

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th, December, 2024: Michelin, the world's leading tyre leader, has strengthened its presence in the Delhi – NCR region with the opening of two premium next generation dealerships. Strategically located in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Noida's Sector 52, these advanced stores represent a significant step in Michelin's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and expanding its footprint in India.



These openings are part of Michelin's broader strategy to enhance its reach across India. With plans to inaugurate more dealerships in key markets, Michelin aims to solidify its position as a leader in the Indian tyre market by focusing on innovation, premium customer experiences, and sustainability. Michelin's latest initiatives in Delhi-NCR highlight its commitment to providing the best of tyre solutions while strengthening relationships with trusted partners like BK Tyres and Resham Tyres. Together, they are paving the way for a new standard of excellence in tyre retail.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director of Michelin India, said, "The opening of these new dealerships underscores Michelin's unwavering commitment to expanding its footprint in India and delivering exceptional tyre solutions. Our focus remains on partnering with dealers who share our vision of innovation and excellence. These new dealerships in South Delhi and Noida stand as testaments to Michelin's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We are excited to continue growing our presence and bringing world-class experiences to Indian consumers."



The South Delhi dealership, operated by BK Tyres, spans an impressive 1,500 sq. ft. and marks a major transformation of one of Michelin's oldest and most reputed dealers. With a legacy spanning over 50 years, BK Tyres has now evolved into a modern store designed to meet the premium needs of high-value customers. Strategically located in Lajpat Nagar, this luxurious dealership offers a curated selection of Michelin's world-class tyre portfolio, premium alloy wheels, and specialized 4x4 tyre options. The store's modern design and customer-centric layout reflect Michelin's focus on providing a seamless and elevated experience for today's discerning vehicle owners.



Michelin's new dealership in Sector 52, Noida, in collaboration with Resham Tyres, is designed to cater to the needs of modern vehicle owners with cutting-edge technology and expert service. This dealership offers comprehensive tyre services, including alignment, balancing, and fitting, along with state-of-the-art equipment and a wide range of premium tyre brands, ensuring the best fit for every vehicle. The Noida store aims to set a benchmark in tyre retail by combining technical precision with world-class customer service.





About Michelin



Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.



Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality Tyres and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare.



The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.





