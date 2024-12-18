Second Mpox Case Detected In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (IANS) With a person turning positive for M-Pox on Wednesday, the total number of such cases reached two, forcing state authorities on a high alert.

State Health Veena George said all those who have come into direct contact with the two positive cases and is having symptoms have to get in touch with the nearest health authorities. The first case was reported last week when a Wayanad resident came from UAE turned positive and soon the health authorities went into a high alert. The second case was when a Kannur resident also arriving from UAE turned positive. Both these people are now in isolation at the state run Medical College hospital in Kannur. Under instructions from George, the emergency meeting of the Rapid Response Team decided to prepare a route map of the two people who turned positive. All those who have had a direct contact have to be under observation for 21 days . An alert has been send to airports to ensure that people who arrive have to inform if they have any health issues to authorities, so adequate checks can be done,” said George. The WHO has classified M Pox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its widespread prevalence, particularly in parts of Africa. Unlike airborne diseases like Covid or H1N1, M Pox is mainly transmitted through direct physical contact with an infected individual, including touch and sexual activity. To prevent spread, it is crucial to avoid close contact with infected individuals and to follow appropriate safety measures. While transporting a patient, caregivers should wear gowns, N95 masks, gloves, and goggles. The patient should also wear a triple-layer mask. Any wounds should be covered. Ambulances and equipment must be disinfected after use, and items related to the patient should be disposed of as per guidelines. Incidentally this is the second time in two years that Kerala has reported M Pox, the last was in 2022.