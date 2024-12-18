Ajit Pawar Urges Traders To Avail Benefits Of Amnesty Scheme For Payment Of SGST Dues

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 18 (IANS) Deputy Maharashtra Chief Ajit Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the traders to take the benefit of the Amnesty Scheme announced by the state to waive interest or penalty or both related to State GST demands for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The last date for the payment of dues is March 31, 2025. The Amnesty Scheme has been launched under section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The Bill was presented by Pawar in the state Assembly.

Ajit Pawar further said, while speaking at the Assembly, that about 1.14 lakh applications are expected from the taxpayers under the jurisdiction of the state authority.

The disputed amount comprising tax and penalty is Rs 54,000 crore. Out of this, the disputed tax amount is Rs 27,000 crore while the penalty is worth Rs 27,000crore.

Considering the previous experience, about 20 per cent of the disputed tax amount is deposited in the scheme.

Accordingly, about Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore is expected to be deposited under this scheme.

Half of this amount, Rs 2,700 crore to 3,000 crore will be received by the state government and the remaining amount will be deposited with the Central government.

Due to this scheme, traders will get relief from interest and penalty of about Rs 5,500 crore to 6,000 crore.

Pawar told the Assembly that information about the Abhay scheme is being widely publicised to taxpayers, lawyers, chartered accountants and citizens.