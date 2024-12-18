Allu Arjun's Father Visits Boy Who Got Injured In 'Pushpa 2' Stampede At Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) Allu Arjun's father and eminent producer Allu Arvind on Wednesday visited nine-year-old Sri Tej who was during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4.

The boy's condition remained critical and he is still in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at KIMS Hospital.

Allu Arvind spoke to the boy's family members and also talked to doctors to enquire about his condition.

The producer said doctors told him that the boy was recovering but complete recovery may take a long time.

He said they were ready to extend every assistance for the boy's recovery. He lauded the government for coming forward to help the boy.

Responding to criticism of Allu Arjun from various quarters for not visiting the hospital, Allu Arvind said he wanted to visit the hospital the very next day of the incident but was advised against by hospital authorities to avoid another stampede-like situation.

The producer said the same day police registered a case and the legal team advised Allu Arjun not to visit the hospital or meet the boy's family. He said he visited the hospital after taking permission from the government.

According to a bulletin by KIMS on Tuesday, the boy is on mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressures.

Sri Tej's mother Mogudampalli Revathi (35) died in the stampede at the theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun.

According to police Revathi and her son Tej felt suffocated due to the large public influx in the theatre along with the actor. Police personnel on duty pulled them out, performed CPR and rushed them to a hospital Revathi was declared dead.

Police had booked theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police had arrested Allu Arjun on December 13. A city court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, Telangana High Court granted him interim bail the same day. The actor, who was listed as accused number 11 in the case, was released from jail the next morning.

Allu Arjun had earlier announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to the family of Revathi and promised to bear the expenditure of her son's treatment.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C. V. Anand and Telangana Government Health Secretary Dr. Christina visited KIMS Hospital on behalf of the Telangana Government to enquire about the health condition of Sri Tej.

The Commissioner said that Sri Tej was brain dead due to lack of breathing during the stampede and that it would take a long time to recover.

He said that the doctors have informed him that he is being treated with ventilator support and that the treatment is likely to be prolonged.

Health Secretary Dr. Christina said that they are monitoring the health condition of Shri Teja regularly and hope for his speedy recovery.