Australia Provides Additional Support To Ukraine For Reconstruction And Energy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia has committed new aid packages to support Ukraine's reconstruction and needs. The country will provide 50 million euros to the European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to help Ukraine access a loan for rebuilding efforts. Additionally, Australia will contribute 6.39 million USD to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

This announcement was made by Australian Foreign Penny Wong during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Penny Wong mentioned that Australia had already provided approximately 1.3 billion USD in military aid, including Bushmaster vehicles, tanks, drones, and air defense systems, and announced providing 66 million Australian dollars to the EBRD to help Ukraine access an additional 400 million USD loan over the next 10 years to support Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery efforts.

The Australian top diplomat also mentioned her visit to the Tripoli TPP, which was targeted by Russia, and reminded that Australia had previously pledged 20 million Australian dollars to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. She further announced an additional 10 million dollars contribution to the Fund.

Additionally, after a meeting with the Save Ukraine organization, Wong announced an allocation of 80,000 Australian dollars (50,000 USD) for the charity's work.

As reported by Ukrinform, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is currently on an official visit to Kyiv. During the visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha requested further military assistance from Australia.