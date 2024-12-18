Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Kuwait On December 21

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on December 21 and 22, said the of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

Modi will be visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait,” said MEA.

The said that the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait.