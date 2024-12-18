Punjab Govt Busy Serving Kejriwal, State Witnessing Blasts In Areas Bordering Pak: Akali Dal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 18 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, was busy serving his boss Arvind Kejriwal even as the state was witnessing a series of blasts in stations, particularly bordering Pakistan.

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned the AAP as to what alertness was being practised by the Punjab Police that had miserably failed to curb the series of bomb blasts at police stations in the border belt.

He said the fact of the matter was that the police, which was once considered the number one police force in the country, was unable to take action against the anti-national elements because the government had tied its hands.

He said besides failing to take action against the anti-national elements, the AAP government had also failed to rein in gangsters who were indulging in extortions, killings and snatchings.

Giving details of the attack on police stations, the SAD leader said on November 24, RDX was planted at the police station in Ajnala, on November 27, a grenade blast took place at Gurbaksh Nagar in Amritsar, on December 2, a grenade blast took place at the police station at Kathgarh in SBS Nagar district, on December 4, a grenade blast took place at the police station in Majitha in Amritsar, on December 13, a grenade blast shook the police station in Aliwal in Batala and on December 17, a grenade blast occurred at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

He said shockingly all these incidents had taken place in the border belt of the state, causing a serious risk to national security.

Former minister Majithia said during the AAP regime, Punjab had witnessed the sensational murders of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala as well as kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian.

He said the rocket launcher attack on the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran and the intelligence office in Mohali were also a glaring example of how gangsters and terrorists were working fearlessly in the state.

He said Chief Minister Mann was solely responsible for this sorry state of affairs. He said either the Chief Minister take decisive steps to correct the situation or tender his resignation for failing to run the administration of the state.