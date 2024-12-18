Erdogan, Macron address situations in Syria, mutual relations during telephone convesation

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French colleague Emmanuel made a phone conversation on Wednesday centering on mutual ties as well as main local challenges, especially in Syria.



"The call addressed relations between Turkey and France as well as regional and global matters," the Turkish Communications Directorate wrote on X.



Erdogan raised his confirmation on "France's decision to reopen its embassy in Syria," labeling it a good step for global connection in the area, based on the directorate.



Turkey, in addition, lately relaunched its embassy in the capital of Turkeys, Damascus, in the wake of the December 8 collapse of the Assad regime.



Both presidents further discussed "Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty" in the post-Assad era, with Erdogan emphasizing the significance of sustaining both.



He highlighted current attempts to simplify the coming back of Syrian refugees to their country, asking "international community" to "cooperate" in order to guarantee "sustainable conditions" for their stay and to back vital "reconstruction and amelioration" attempts in Syria.



Throughout the Syrian civil conflict, nearly 4 million Syrians seized shelter in Turkey, over any other nation worldwide.

