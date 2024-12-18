ISL 2024-25: Thangboi Singto Parts Ways With Hyderabad FC As Head Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have confirmed the departure of Thangboi Singto from the role of head coach at the club. Assistant Coach Shameel Chembakath will assume the role of interim coach.

Hyderabad FC, who emerged winners of the ISL Cup in the 2021-22 season, are currently in the 12th spot on the points table, with two wins and a draw from 11 matches.

"Indian Super League (ISL) club, Hyderabad FC, and its Head Coach, Mr Thangboi Singto have mutually decided to part ways with immediate effect," said the club in a statement.

Singto's journey with Hyderabad FC spans nearly five years. He stepped into the role of head coach in July 2023 after serving as assistant coach and Technical Director (Youth) since 2020.

During his tenure, the Indian coach guided the team through testing times, managing 36 matches across various competitions. Notably, under his leadership last season, Hyderabad FC made history by becoming the first team to win an ISL game with an all-Indian squad.

The Yellow and Black will return to action on Monday when they host NorthEast United FC.