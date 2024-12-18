Cyclone Chido Kills 13, Affects Over 45,000 In Malawi

(MENAFN- IANS) Lilongwe, Dec 18 (IANS) The death toll from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Chido in Malawi has risen to 13, with more than 45,000 people affected by heavy rains that battered the country between Sunday and Tuesday, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

Charles Kalemba, Commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), said the cyclone had also left 29 people injured, up from 16 injuries reported on Tuesday.

Kalemba noted that the total number of affected households had risen to 10,159, impacting around 45,162 people. Among them, 227 individuals have been displaced.

By Tuesday, the cyclone had exited Malawi, leaving a trail of destruction and sustained heavy rains in the country's southern region.

The DoDMA, in collaboration with various humanitarian partners, is providing relief assistance to the impacted communities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction as it blew off roofs of dwelling houses and public infrastructure on the way.

Chido originated as a tropical depression in the southeastern Indian Ocean basin between December 7 and 8.

Cyclone Chido moved to Malawi on Monday and was expected to dissipate Tuesday near Zimbabwe, which had also been on alert for heavy rains caused by the storm.