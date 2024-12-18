My Comments Distorted, Anti-Dalit Cong Behind It: HM Amit Shah On Ambedkar Row

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Setting the records straight over the raging controversy regarding his statement on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Home Amit Shah on Wednesday held the responsible for 'distorting and twisting' his Rajya Sabha speech for gaining mileage.

Addressing a press at the BJP HQ, Amit Shah said that Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-reservation and anti-Constitution party and accused it of resorting to its old dirty ways of spreading false narratives over the Ambedkar controversy.

The Home Minister stated that his comments on B.R. Ambedkar, during the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha, were deliberately distorted and twisted by the Congress party and also quoted past similar instances of 'fake news' during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Drawing a distinction in the way that BJP and Congress treat its national icons and heroes, HM Shah said that never in his dreams, he would disrespect the architect of the Constitution.

“I came from a party with such values that I will never insult or speak ill of Babasaheb, even in my dreams,” he said.

Launching a fierce counter to Congress' charges, the Home Minister dug out the 'past misdeeds and disrespectful conduct' of the grand old party and said that it is the same party which bulldozed the Constitution by imposing Emergency, it is the same party which insulted brave jawans, questioned their valour.

Levelling a direct charge at the Congress, he said that it has a habit of resorting to its old dirty ways of indulging in spreading false narratives and smear campaigns and twisting the facts for its advantage.

“In early 1950s, the Congress leaders started a campaign against BR Ambedkar to defeat him in elections,” Amit Shah said while adding that Jawaharlal Nehru's hatred for Ambedkar was well-known, as his own books have documented evidence of dislike and aversion for the Dalit icon.

He said that Ambedkar was denied Bharat Ratna for several decades after Independence.

“Congress PMs including Nehru and Indira Gandhi gave themselves the Bharat Ratna award. It was only when Congress was not in power that Babasaheb was honoured with the country's highest civilian award,” he pointed out.

He also called out 'ignorance and step-motherly treatment' of Dalits during seven decades of Congress rule and asked why the then governments thwarted moves to bring quota for poor and unprivileged.

“Those who always made mockery of the democracy are spreading lies and canards on the Constitution,” he said.

“Mallikarjun Kharge should refrain from party's blatant attempts to spread false and fake narrative over the Dalit icon,” HM Shah said, dishing out a piece of advice to the Congress chief, over his demands for Home Minister's resignation.

At last, the Home Minister also urged mediapersons to present the true picture before the public and also educate the latter about 'evil' attempts to defame him.