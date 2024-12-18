Anti-Dalit Mindset: Mamata Attacks HM Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack against BJP over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, claiming that this is a“display of BJP's casteist and anti-Dalit mindset”.

In a statement on Facebook, the Chief Minister claimed that as the Indian Parliament reflected on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, the Union home minister chose to tarnish this occasion with derogatory remarks against Ambedkar and that“too in the temple of Democracy”.

“This is a display of BJP's CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT mindset. If this is how they behave after being reduced to 240 seats, imagine the damage they would've inflicted if their dream of 400 seats had been realised. They'd have rewritten history to entirely erase Dr Ambedkar's contributions,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement read.

According to her, the Union Home Minister's remarks were an insult to the millions who look up to Ambedkar for guidance and inspiration.“But what else can you expect from a party that has internalised hate and Bigotry?” the Chief Minister questioned.

Describing Ambedkar as the“Father of the Indian Constitution,” the Chief Minister said in her statement that the“outrageous” remark is not only an outright attack on him but all members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, which symbolised India's unity in diversity with members from all castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack against the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and also humiliate the SC/ST communities.

PM Modi's tirade came on the back of Congress's demand for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, whom they accused of disrespecting Dr Ambedkar during his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi lambasted the Congress, claiming the party had a long history of undermining Ambedkar's contributions.