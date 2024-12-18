Caldera Launches Support For SVM, Becoming First Multi-VM Rollup Platform

(MENAFN- Chainwire) San Francisco, CA, December 18th, 2024, Chainwire

Caldera , the industry-leading Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) powering major blockchains including Manta Pacific, Injective, Apechain, and Kinto, today announced the integration of the SOON stack, enabling developers to deploy Virtual Machine (SVM) capabilities on rollups. This integration establishes Caldera as Web3's first multi-VM rollup platform.

This strategic partnership between Caldera and SOON marks a transformative advancement in blockchain scalability technology, enabling developers to deploy high-performance SVM rollups alongside traditional Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) implementations through Caldera's proven one-click deployment platform.

SOON's innovative decoupled SVM architecture, which separates Solana's virtual machine from its consensus layer is a technological breakthrough allowing the deployment of SVM's superior performance capabilities across Ethereum's secure Layer 1 infrastructure, unlocking a range of onchain use-cases that were previously impossible due to performance constraints.

Key benefits of the integration include:



Enhanced transaction processing capabilities for rollups powered by SVM's advanced architecture.

Flexible multi-VM support allows developers to choose purpose-specific environments.

Native Ethereum security through integrated fraud-proof systems. 1-click deployment process requiring minimal technical expertise.

The partnership will debut with an SVM devnet launch in the coming weeks, providing developers with immediate access to test and deploy applications.

To learn more about Caldera's platform offerings and stay up to date on its latest news, users can visit @Calderaxyz .

Caldera is one of the fastest-growing rollup ecosystems on Ethereum, empowering web3 teams to launch high-performance, customizable, application-specific rollups. With over 75 modular rollups in its network, Caldera powers an ecosystem of unified rollups that share collective network effects and enjoy greater efficiency, scalability, and security. Leading Caldera chains like Manta Pacific, Apechain, Kinto, Injective, RARI Chain and Zero Network by Zerion benefit from its dedicated support for builders and robust coordination mechanisms. Caldera's Metalayer is the connective tissue between rollups on the Optimism, Arbitrum, Polygon, and ZK stacks. As an omnichain, all-purpose abstraction layer for rollups utilizing different frameworks, the Metalayer enables unparalleled connectivity while streamlining the developer experience, making it possible for Ethereum to be truly web-scale. Caldera has raised $25 million from leading investors, including Founders Fund, Dragonfly, Sequoia Capital, and Lattice.

For more information, users can visit Caldera's website