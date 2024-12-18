Slow And Malfunctioning Printers Are Impeding Healthcare In Saudi Arabia, According To A Research

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing lost productivity due to slow or non-functioning printers[i] , according to new research from Epson undertaken throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

While most healthcare operators may not pay much attention to the humble office printer amid major challenges in the sector, the survey uncovered a clear between poor and reduced productivity.

The Epson survey included 3,400 patient-facing practitioners such as doctors and nurses, and covered EMEA. It included 900 practitioners in the Middle East and Africa, and 100 in KSA.

Nearly all (97%) (Q1 – 6% say they lose no time) of healthcare workers in KSA say they lose time to slow or non-functioning printers each week. 78% (Q1) of respondents lose more than 30 minutes per week, with 18% (Q1) losing up to an hour, 15% losing up to two hours, and 13% losing 3-4 hours while a notable minority (3%) (Q1) waste more than four hours a week.

A staggering 98% (Q2 – 5% said none of the above) say this has a negative impact, causing delays or difficulties with sharing information (52%), updating patient records (47%) and making appointments (40%). More than a third (35%) said it leads to more complaints from patients, and 36% said it causes delays or difficulties discharging patients.

As a result, 92% (Q3) of healthcare workers say more should be done to ensure time is not wasted by poor technology. A further 90% agreed that despite time being wasted by non-functioning or slow printers at work, little action is being taken.

It's therefore no surprise that 97% (Q4) say they think their IT department or IT managers should provide printers that print quickly and require less maintenance to reduce difficulties created by printer downtime.

In doing so, environmental concerns also come into play, with 84% (Q5) of respondents agreeing that the environmental impact of non-sustainable printers is a great concern to them personally. Meanwhile, 82% said it's a great concern to their organisation/trustees, and 79% say it is a great concern to their patients.

“For many organizations, a simple switch from laser printers to Heat-Free inkjets could help. Heat-Free inkjets tend to have fewer moving and consumable parts to replace over the lifetime of the printer compared to lasers, reducing intervention[ii] and improving productivity and user satisfaction.”

Unlike laser printers, which use heat-intensive processes like fusing toner to a page, Epson's Heat-Free Technology does not require heat in the ink ejection process[iii] , reducing the energy requirement.

Healthcare leaders – and especially IT managers – need to take heed of patient-facing healthcare workers and consider a switch. In doing so, they'll support patient outcomes.

