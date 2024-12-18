Maison Boucheron Opens Its First Las Vegas Boutique Inside Fontainebleau

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Maison Boucheron unveiled its first and only boutique in Las Vegas, USA, located at the prestigious Fontainebleau Las Vegas on 17th December. Since opening earlier this month, the resort has quickly established itself as a destination for affluent travelers and shoppers, thanks to its retail area covering the first two floors. This new Boucheron 1560 square feet boutique reinforces the Maison's commitment to developing its presence in the American in prime locations, after the opening of its first New York boutique in September 2024. Known for its vibrant nightlife, world-class entertainment, and luxury shopping experiences, Las Vegas is a premier destination for high-end brands and discerning clientele.







For Boucheron, boutiques are more than places where to buy jewelry pieces. Since its creation, one of the core values of the Maison has been its family spirit. This warm atmosphere is infused into every boutique, inviting clients to feel at home as they explore Boucheron collections. This concept of welcoming is brought to life through thoughtful design elements and carefully curated details. Boucheron boutiques feature inviting round tables that gather the clients and the advisors. With each new boutique opening, the Maison handpicks unique pieces that contribute to the overall charm and character of the space. Every element is chosen with the same care and attention to detail that goes into creating a home.

The boutique draws inspiration from the Parisian architecture of the Maison's historic address on Place Vendôme, where Frédéric Boucheron was the first of the great contemporary jewelers to open a boutique in 1893, at number 26. Its façade is a striking feature, made of glass prisms in the iconic Boucheron green creating a mesmerizing mirror effect. The façade also incorporates several other signature designs, such as the grosgrain motif, reminiscent of its couture heritage, and the emerald cut, evoking the shape of Place Vendôme from a bird's-eye view. Molded frames in green marble, sleek black metal accents, and a symmetry reminiscent of Art Déco are also essential to Boucheron's aesthetic. Art Deco, prevalent in the 1920s and 1930s, epitomizes geometric shapes, bold colors, and ornamentation. The boutique features details reminiscent of the work of designer Pierre Chareau, and seamlessly blends Boucheron's Parisian heritage with the energy and spirit of Las Vegas, bringing light to the entire environment thanks to bright and moiré wallpapers, and lively hues for the furniture.

The VIP area takes inspiration from the codes of Boucheron's Jardin d'Hiver, reimagined with an atmosphere tailored for the vibrant city of Las Vegas, featuring a color palette of metallic, orange, blue, and green. The room features a floral-motif wallpaper developed by Atelier d'Offard, a renowned French company that combines traditional techniques from the 18th century with modern processes. To further explore this natural theme of the VIP area, Boucheron chose the creations of Franco-Swiss photographer and artist Erwan Frottin, which blend his diverse interests in botany, arts, and color theory. A striking final touch to the VIP area is the coffee table, which features OSIS, an innovative surface finish developed by German design studio Ilot Ilov. This 100% handmade surface uses salt crystals and color pigments on wood to create unique motifs.

The boutique showcases Boucheron's iconic collections, such as Quatre, Serpent Bohème, bridal pieces, alongside select High Jewelry pieces.

Tags#boutique #Fontainebleau #Las Vegas #Maison Boucheron