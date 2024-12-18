HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 43RD ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
Date
12/18/2024 8:16:38 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY ), today announced its participation in the 43rd
Annual
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
in
San Francisco, CA.
Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D.,
President
and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the conference on
Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET.
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at .
About
Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences
is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked,
Harmony Biosciences
is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by
Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in
Plymouth Meeting, Pa, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit
.
Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Brennan Doyle
484-539-9700
[email protected]
Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
[email protected]
SOURCE Harmony Biosciences
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109007260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.