HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 43RD ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, (Nasdaq: HRMY ), today announced its participation in the 43rd

Annual

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

in

San Francisco, CA.

Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D.,

President

and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the on

Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at .

About

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences

is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked,

Harmony Biosciences

is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by

Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in

Plymouth Meeting, Pa, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit

.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-539-9700

[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED