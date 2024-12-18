Azerbaijan, World Badminton Federation Mull Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has
received the Development Director of the Badminton World Federation
Ian Wright, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Farid Gayibov, provided information on the
work being done to develop badminton in Azerbaijan.
The minister also discussed prospects of cooperation with the
Badminton World Federation and other issues.
The meeting was also attended by the President of the Azerbaijan
Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov.
The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active
partner within the global and European badminton communities.
The national team was formed in 1964 after badminton was
introduced in Azerbaijan by the Soviets and after the formation of
the Azerbaijan Republic Badminton Federation.
Azerbaijan made its Olympic badminton debut at the 2020 Summer
Olympics when player Ade Resky Dwicahyo would represent the country in the men's singles event.
In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe
Confederation for the first time.
The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of
badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024
Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating
the accessibility of badminton for all.
In 2025, Azerbaijan's capital will host the European Badminton
Championship for mixed teams.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international
governing body for the sport of badminton approved by the
International Olympic Committee.
The federation was established in 1934 as the International
Badminton Federation (IBF) by nine member nations, including
Canada, Denmark, England, France, Ireland, Netherlands, New
Zealand, Scotland and Wales.
In 1981, the IBF merged with the World Badminton Federation, and
in 2006, the name of the organization was changed to Badminton
World Federation.
The BWF works in co-operation with regional governing bodies to
promote and develop the sport of badminton around the world.
