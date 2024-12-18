Azerbaijan, World Badminton Federation Mull Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has received the Development Director of the Badminton World Federation Ian Wright, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Farid Gayibov, provided information on the work being done to develop badminton in Azerbaijan.

The minister also discussed prospects of cooperation with the Badminton World Federation and other issues.

The meeting was also attended by the President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

The national team was formed in 1964 after badminton was introduced in Azerbaijan by the Soviets and after the formation of the Azerbaijan Republic Badminton Federation.

Azerbaijan made its Olympic badminton debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics when player Ade Resky Dwicahyo would represent the country in the men's singles event.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's capital will host the European Badminton Championship for mixed teams.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body for the sport of badminton approved by the International Olympic Committee.

The federation was established in 1934 as the International Badminton Federation (IBF) by nine member nations, including Canada, Denmark, England, France, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

In 1981, the IBF merged with the World Badminton Federation, and in 2006, the name of the organization was changed to Badminton World Federation.

The BWF works in co-operation with regional governing bodies to promote and develop the sport of badminton around the world.