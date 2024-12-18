عربي


Kuwait PM Congratulates Niger On Nat'l Day

12/18/2024 8:02:50 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Niger General Abdourahamane Tchiani on his country's national day. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

