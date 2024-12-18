'Qatar Artbeat' Artwork Co-Created By Nation Revealed On National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: 'Qatar ArtBeat,' an initiative by City Qatar, in partnership with Cloud, has unveiled a groundbreaking artwork co-created by the nation in celebration of Qatar National Day 2024. With over 5.4 million people reached and 68,000 engagements from across the country, the artwork co-created by the nation serves as a remarkable reflection of Qatar's unity, creativity, and shared aspirations.

Unveiled on Qatar National Day 2024, the generative AI artwork seamlessly combined over 15,000 contributions to reflect voices, emotions, and aspirations shared by the community. Through responses to evocative questions on Media City Qatar's social media channels, as well as broader public social media conversations, the powerful capabilities of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Gemini models, and Google BigQuery data platform transformed individual sentiments into a breathtaking visual artwork projected across prominent locations in Qatar, including the M7 in Msheireb Downtown Doha, West Walk in Al Waab District, and Al Jaber Twin Towers in Lusail, as well as showcased on Media City Qatar's social platforms.



“'Qatar ArtBeat' has been a historic journey, celebrating our nation's unity, creativity, and pride through the power of technology,” said Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar.“This milestone highlights Media City Qatar's leadership in innovation and our ability to bring the community together through creativity and technology for this year's Qatar National Day. It reflects our unwavering commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, showcasinghow innovation and culture can come together, celebratingour shared identity in a truly extraordinary way in front of the world.”

“'Qatar ArtBeat' demonstrates how Google Cloud's technology can connect communities to achieve something extraordinary,” said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager of Google Cloud.“Through our AI-powered partnership with Media City Qatar, this initiative captured the voices of a nation and transformed them into a shared masterpiece. We are honored to support this project, which reflects the potential of technology to celebrate culture and creativity.”

The activation, which ran from December 9 to 17, encouraged the community to answer inspiring questions such as“What does Qatar mean to you?” or“What is your favorite childhood memory of Qatar National Day?”, and shared their responses on Media City Qatar's social media channels. In addition to these curated contributions, the AI model analyzed broader public conversations about Qatar National Day, ensuring that the nation's voice was represented in the final artwork.

'Qatar ArtBeat'exemplifies Media City Qatar's mission to be a catalyst for next-generation media, innovation, diverse voices, and contribute to the nation's economic diversification. By integrating advanced technologies with community engagement, Media City Qatar positions itself as a leader in the media and technology landscape.