Chhagan Bhujbal Again Takes Dig At Ajit Pawar Over Maharashtra Cabinet Snub

Nashik, Dec 18 (IANS) Veteran NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday again took a dig at party chief and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Ajit Pawar for not considering him for the Cabinet expansion exercise despite strong recommendations by Working President Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

He claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was keen on his inclusion in the council of ministers, adding that he may be 'out but certainly not out'.

Bhujbal announced that he would across the country and Maharashtra to take up the OBC cause and protection of its interest.

"No matter how many restrictions there are, the path is mine," he said.

Bhujbal, who is upset over not getting the ministerial berth, at the meeting with his supporters, declared that he will continue his fight on the streets and also in the state Assembly as a legislator flagging off the OBC cause.

His supporters, who had gathered in large numbers, suggested that Bhujbal should join the BJP. However, Bhujbal made it clear that he will continue to fight for safeguarding OBC interest remaining in the NCP.

"I was the first leader to say that Marathas should be given reservations separately and not from the OBC quota. Many leaders of the Maratha community came to meet me and said that this issue should be resolved. I also told them that the Maratha reservation issue should be resolved but not by fighting or attacking each other,” said Bhujbal.

"None of us are anti-Maratha. It will be your and my job to oppose those who are trying to bully us. Incidents like burning down the houses of MLAs, burning down educational institutions will not be tolerated. That happened at that time and I was standing in that crisis. Not only the people but also the leaders were scared,” he further said, referring to attacks on leaders from Maratha and OBC communities amid the protest by pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.