Erdogan boosts international influence through Syria, horn of Africa diplomacy
Date
12/18/2024 7:57:33 AM
(MENAFN) After supporting the rebels who overthrew Bashar Al Assad and brokering a crucial peace deal in the Horn of Africa, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has significantly enhanced his international profile, positioning himself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine, analysts say.
While Turkey was not directly involved in the overthrow of the Syrian leader, it has maintained a long-standing working relationship with the Islamist-led Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) rebels, who played a central role in the offensive. This has allowed Erdogan's government to maintain a direct line to Damascus, even as other nations hesitate due to HTS's Al-Qaeda affiliations.
Erdogan expressed his delight when the rebels captured Damascus, and shortly thereafter, his intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, became the first high-ranking official to meet with HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, who now uses his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
In the same period, Erdogan secured another diplomatic achievement by mediating the resolution of a year-long dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia.
Further bolstering his diplomatic standing, Erdogan's efforts in Syria were praised by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Monday, marking another success for the Turkish leader on the global stage.
MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109007065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.