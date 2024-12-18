Erdogan boosts international influence through Syria, horn of Africa diplomacy

(MENAFN) After supporting the rebels who overthrew Bashar Al Assad and brokering a crucial peace deal in the Horn of Africa, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has significantly enhanced his international profile, positioning himself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine, analysts say.



While Turkey was not directly involved in the overthrow of the Syrian leader, it has maintained a long-standing working relationship with the Islamist-led Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) rebels, who played a central role in the offensive. This has allowed Erdogan's to maintain a direct line to Damascus, even as other nations hesitate due to HTS's Al-Qaeda affiliations.



Erdogan expressed his delight when the rebels captured Damascus, and shortly thereafter, his intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, became the first high-ranking official to meet with HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, who now uses his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa.



In the same period, Erdogan secured another diplomatic achievement by mediating the resolution of a year-long dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia.



Further bolstering his diplomatic standing, Erdogan's efforts in Syria were praised by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Monday, marking another success for the Turkish leader on the global stage.

