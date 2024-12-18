Afghanistan’s police seize 56 kg of drugs, detain 151 drug trafficking suspects

(MENAFN) Counter-narcotics police in Parwan province, eastern Afghanistan, have seized 56 kilograms of illicit drugs and arrested 151 individuals on drug trafficking charges over the past three months. Fazal Rahim Maskenyar, the provincial police spokesman, reported on Wednesday that the operations were carried out in Charikar city, the provincial capital, and across various districts. The confiscated drugs and arrests highlight the ongoing efforts to dismantle narcotics networks in the region.



The individuals apprehended during these operations have had their cases forwarded to the judiciary for further investigation and prosecution. Maskenyar emphasized that the arrests are part of a comprehensive effort to combat the illegal drug trade, which has been a persistent issue in Afghanistan. The crackdown targets not only traffickers but also the broader infrastructure that facilitates the production and distribution of narcotics.



These actions align with the Afghan caretaker government's broader commitment to fighting drug production and trafficking. Authorities have vowed to crack down on all forms of illicit drug activities, including cultivation and processing, as part of efforts to improve security and law enforcement nationwide. The government has also pledged to address criminal elements that threaten public order and safety.



The operations in Parwan are indicative of the country’s increasing focus on counter-narcotics enforcement. By curbing the drug trade, Afghan authorities aim to disrupt a key source of funding for criminal networks and other destabilizing forces. The ongoing crackdown is seen as a critical step toward ensuring stability and reinforcing the rule of law across Afghanistan.

MENAFN18122024000045015839ID1109007060