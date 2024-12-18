I Feel At Home At Corinthians: Dutch Star Depay Settles Down In Brazilian Football

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Dec 18 (IANS) Dutch striker Memphis Depay has praised Brazilian after a successful start to his spell with top South American club Corinthians. The 30-year-old former Manchester United and forward has scored seven times in 14 matches for the Sao Paulo club, whom he joined on a free transfer in September.

"Corinthians are a great team in Brazil, the biggest," he said. "So far, we've been doing very well, and I feel like I'm at home. The people in Brazil are very enthusiastic and full of energy. The country is beautiful, and the food is good. The training facilities are incredible."

Depay helped Corinthians finish a disappointing 2024 season with nine consecutive victories in the Brazilian Serie A championship. The winning run saw it rise from the relegation zone in October to seventh in the 20-team standings, enough to secure them a place in the Copa Libertadores qualifying rounds, reports Xinhua.

"I felt I needed to do something different [in my career], and I like challenges," he said of the decision to leave European football for Brazil.

"I didn't know anything about the Brazilian Championship. I only knew that Brazil is the Mecca of football. All the talent comes from there. I wanted to see that, and they convinced me," he added.

In addition to Atletico, his career has also included spells at Lyon and PSV Eindhoven. He has been capped 98 times for the Netherlands and scored 46 goals.