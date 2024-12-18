(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Ombudsman for Human Rights, expressed opposition to mobilizing citizens from the age of 18, emphasizing the need for thorough internal work on mobilization.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrinform saw.

"I am against it. I understand that Ukraine may be lacking mobilization resources. This shortage is seen in the themselves, however, there are already many people involved in countering Russia's armed aggression. In my opinion, there is a need for more effective internal processes. I won't disclose figures I know regarding personnel numbers, but there are positive examples where government decisions returned thousands of servicemen to the ranks of the Armed Forces in just a few days. Much more internal work needs to be organized effectively," he noted.

He stressed that mobilization is a complex process that must be conducted strictly in accordance with current law.

"Why isn't it proper to mobilize individuals under 25? If we draft these young men without families or children, we risk losing Ukraine's future. In my opinion, there are plenty of middle-aged men between 30 and 45 who are the most effective group to mobilize," Lubinets added.

'snot– M

Lubinets also highlighted concerns about fairness in the mobilization process. He pointed out that a disproportionate number of people are being mobilized from rural areas compared to major cities.

In 2024 alone, Lubinets received nearly 4,000 complaints from citizens regarding the actions of military enlistment offices, which were perceived as unlawful.

He noted that the most complaints come from the Transcarpathia region.

Starting January

1, 2025, all Ukrainian men aged 18 to 25 will be required to undergo mandatory military training.