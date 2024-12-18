Philharmonic Hall Celebrates Birthday Of Prominent Jazz Pianist And Composer

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The musical evening "With Love to the Maestro", dedicated to jazz Vagif Mustafazade, has taken place at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by Vagif Mustafazade Charitable Foundation.

This evening talented jazzmen, continuers of the traditions of Vagif Mustafazade, including People's Artist Salman Gambarov, Honored Artists Shahin Novrasli, Emil Afrasiyab, Isfar Sarabski, soloist of the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Riad Mammadov fascinated the audience with wonderful performances, demonstrating the unity of mugham and jazz in their interpretations. The energy inherent in the spirit of the composer was felt in the music that sounded.

Honored Artists Ruslan Huseynov (double bass), Elvin Bashirov and Gasan Bilalov (percussion instruments), as well as the invited guest of the evening, the legendary Russian jazz performer Yakov Okun, added a new flavor with their unique improvisation.

The concert program included the following works: "Mugham", "Memories" (Samarkand Ornaments), "Waiting for Aziza", "Spring", "A Work Dedicated to Vagif Mustafazade", "Aman ovçu", as well as John Coltrane's compositions - "Giant Steps" and "Softly as in a Morning Sunrise".

The host of the evening was Honored Artist Firdovsi Atakishiyev. The concert aroused great public interest.

Vagif Mustafazade is considered one of the founders of jazz music in Azerbaijan.

Mustafazade combined Azerbaijani mughams with traditional jazz techniques, creating a synthesis of mugham and jazz.

Similar innovations made by him in Azerbaijani music are still relevant, and many musicians use the synthesis of jazz and mugham created by the composer.

Born in 1940, outstanding composer, pianist, founder of the jazz-mugham style, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijani SSR, and laureate of the State Prize Vagif Mustafazade received his first musical education at music school, where his mother Zivar Aliyeva worked.

From 1957 to 1963, he continued his education at the Asaf Zeynalli music school. In 1964, he entered the Uzeyir Hajibayli Azerbaijani State Conservatoire.

In 1965, the musician was invited to Tbilisi as the musical director of the famous Orero ensemble, and in the same year, he created the Caucasus jazz trio at the Georgian Philharmonic. In 1967, he attended the International Jazz Festival in Tallinn.

In 1970, Vagif Mustafazade created the Leyli vocal quartet, and in 1971 – Sevil vocal-instrumental ensemble under the State Radio.

Vagif Mustafazade became a laureate of the jazz festival in Donetsk in 1977. He was awarded the title of laureate and best pianist at the jazz festival (1978) in Tbilisi.

He also took first place as the best composer at the International Competition of Jazz Composers in Monaco (1979) for his composition "Waiting for Aziza" and won the White Grand Piano award.

In the same year, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

Thanks to his original compositions, rich oriental flavor, improvisations and mixtures of mugham and jazz rhythms, Vagif Mustafazade became a living legend. His work was highly valued both in his homeland and abroad.