Philharmonic Hall Celebrates Birthday Of Prominent Jazz Pianist And Composer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The musical evening "With Love to the Maestro", dedicated to
jazz musician Vagif Mustafazade, has taken place at the Azerbaijan
State Academic Philharmonic, Azernews reports.
The event was organized by Vagif Mustafazade Charitable
Foundation.
This evening talented jazzmen, continuers of the traditions of
Vagif Mustafazade, including People's Artist Salman Gambarov,
Honored Artists Shahin Novrasli, Emil Afrasiyab, Isfar Sarabski,
soloist of the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Riad Mammadov
fascinated the audience with wonderful performances, demonstrating
the unity of mugham and jazz in their interpretations. The energy
inherent in the spirit of the composer was felt in the music that
sounded.
Honored Artists Ruslan Huseynov (double bass), Elvin Bashirov
and Gasan Bilalov (percussion instruments), as well as the invited
guest of the evening, the legendary Russian jazz performer Yakov
Okun, added a new flavor with their unique improvisation.
The concert program included the following works: "Mugham",
"Memories" (Samarkand Ornaments), "Waiting for Aziza", "Spring", "A
Work Dedicated to Vagif Mustafazade", "Aman ovçu", as well as John
Coltrane's compositions - "Giant Steps" and "Softly as in a Morning
Sunrise".
The host of the evening was Honored Artist Firdovsi Atakishiyev.
The concert aroused great public interest.
Vagif Mustafazade is considered one of the founders of jazz
music in Azerbaijan.
Mustafazade combined Azerbaijani mughams with traditional jazz
techniques, creating a synthesis of mugham and jazz.
Similar innovations made by him in Azerbaijani music are still
relevant, and many musicians use the synthesis of jazz and mugham
created by the composer.
Born in 1940, outstanding composer, pianist, founder of the
jazz-mugham style, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijani SSR, and
laureate of the State Prize Vagif Mustafazade received his first
musical education at music school, where his mother Zivar Aliyeva
worked.
From 1957 to 1963, he continued his education at the Asaf
Zeynalli music school. In 1964, he entered the Uzeyir Hajibayli
Azerbaijani State Conservatoire.
In 1965, the musician was invited to Tbilisi as the musical
director of the famous Orero ensemble, and in the same year, he
created the Caucasus jazz trio at the Georgian Philharmonic. In
1967, he attended the International Jazz Festival in Tallinn.
In 1970, Vagif Mustafazade created the Leyli vocal quartet, and
in 1971 – Sevil vocal-instrumental ensemble under the State
Radio.
Vagif Mustafazade became a laureate of the jazz festival in
Donetsk in 1977. He was awarded the title of laureate and best
pianist at the jazz festival (1978) in Tbilisi.
He also took first place as the best composer at the
International Competition of Jazz Composers in Monaco (1979) for
his composition "Waiting for Aziza" and won the White Grand Piano
award.
In the same year, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored
Artist of Azerbaijan.
Thanks to his original compositions, rich oriental flavor,
improvisations and mixtures of mugham and jazz rhythms, Vagif
Mustafazade became a living legend. His work was highly valued both
in his homeland and abroad.
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109006902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.