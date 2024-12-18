Adventure Island JBR: Your Festive Destination This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Adventure Island JBR fuses PIXEL, an innovative LED gaming concept, and Laser Island to offer immersive gaming challenges that will set pulses racing this holiday season. Located in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Adventure Island JBR goes beyond conventional leisure activities, providing an adventure-filled setting for thrill seekers, families, and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Why settle for ordinary when you can make your holiday gatherings an extraordinary experience? Adventure Island JBR is the perfect destination for creating lasting memories with family and friends this festive season. Located in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence, this state-of-the-art entertainment venue is your ticket to an adrenaline-packed gaming adventure.

Whether it's hosting a family gathering, a get-together or reunion among friends, or a one-of-a-kind birthday celebration in one of its two party rooms, Adventure Island JBR offers an exciting alternative to traditional holiday activities with competitive fun and games for kids and adults. Participants can choose their adventure – playing either a quick game or a combination of games. PIXEL is a fun-packed adventure where players navigate changing colors on LED-lit boxes on the floor, dodging the“sizzling red” boxes in a game of strategy and reflexes. Next up is a laser tag showdown in Laser Island, where up to 24 players can battle it out against each other or in teams to be crowned the ultimate champion in accuracy and speed. Beyond PIXEL and Laser Island, Adventure Island JBR features a range of challenging indoor activities designed to entertain and engage visitors of all ages, ensuring a memorable experience. It also features an in-house cafe where participants can refresh their energy levels and parents can enjoy some downtime while their kids are kept active and entertained.





While the holiday season makes Adventure Island JBR an added attraction, the excitement doesn't end there. The venue is a top choice for entertainment throughout the year, providing a climate-controlled environment perfect for escaping the heat or enjoying indoor fun during cooler months. With its combination of cutting-edge technology, tried-and-true immersive experiences, and family-friendly atmosphere, it's the ideal destination for anyone looking to enjoy or gift a unique experience this holiday season and beyond.

Marwan Shazali, CEO and Partner of Adventure Island, comments:“We're not just creating a destination with Adventure Island; we're crafting unforgettable moments for families and friends in a world of non-stop fun.”

But the adventure doesn't end there. Building on its success with Adventure Island JBR, TEPfactor Dubai, and Prison Island venues in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, Adventure Island is committed to expanding its immersive gaming experiences with a brand-new entertainment destination in the heart of old Dubai.“We are always looking to push boundaries, which is why our new flagship venue will take this excitement to greater heights, offering even bigger and better adventures for guests of all ages,” says Shazali.

