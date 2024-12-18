Iran halts power plants due to fuel shortages

(MENAFN) Iran has shut operations at multiple power stations because of deficits, which have worsened due to increased demand during a cold weather spell.



Despite being a major producer with some of the largest natural reserves globally, the country has been forced to impose electricity rationing in recent weeks and shut down schools and public offices.



President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has been urging the public to reduce fuel use, expressed regret to the nation on Monday for the shortages and assured that the situation would be addressed by next year.



The western province of Lorestan took the latest step by partially closing a gas-powered plant on Monday due to "rising gas usage among domestic consumers," according to the IRNA state news agency.



This action followed a similar decision by the northern province of Golestan on Sunday, where power stations were shut down and electricity was rationed, as reported by local media.

