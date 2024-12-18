Smotrich significantly advances de facto annexation efforts in Judea, Samaria

(MENAFN) Bezalel Smotrich, along with the Settlement Directorate he oversees, is significantly advancing de facto annexation efforts in Judea and Samaria. His actions include the expansion of settlements and the creation of territorial contiguity for Jewish communities. Additionally, the Israeli has ramped up demolitions of illegal Palestinian structures, more than doubling the enforcement efforts compared to last year. According to data from Yedioth Aharonot, the Civil Administration and Settlement Administration have conducted 682 enforcement operations against Palestinian illegal construction so far this year, compared to 306 operations in the previous year. These actions, which include demolishing homes, greenhouses, and agricultural facilities, have resulted in the destruction of about 1,000 Palestinian structures.



A source familiar with the issue explains that the increase in demolitions is partially due to delays last year, as civilian staff were called up for reserve duty during the war. Despite this, the pace of enforcement has significantly picked up in the past month, with 135 operations conducted just last month alone. Smotrich’s team has focused particularly on areas like Gush Etzion, linking them to Jerusalem, and conducting demolitions and seizures of construction equipment, including in the Wadi al-Walaja area. Smotrich’s actions are also seen as part of a broader strategy to cement Israeli territorial control in the West Bank ahead of the Trump administration’s potential shift in policy. Recently, Smotrich has pushed for the retroactive establishment of settlements at strategic points, aimed at severing Palestinian communication and expanding Israeli settlement contiguity.



Minister Smotrich has emphasized that Israel will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state and will continue to act to preserve Israeli security and sovereignty in the area. His efforts are aimed at shaping the region’s reality before any potential policy changes under a new U.S. administration.

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006783