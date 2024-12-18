Emrill champions employee wellness in partnership with Palmfit for CEO Challenge

(MENAFN- IHC) Emrill, a UAE-based leader in total facilities management, has reinforced its commitment to employee wellness and community engagement by partnering with Dubai-based activewear brand Palmfit for the 13th edition of its popular CEO Challenge. Held on December 13, the event brought together employees and Emrill's leadership team for a day of fitness, fun, and camaraderie.



The event featured two exciting challenges, each providing a unique opportunity for employees to engage with Emrill's executive leadership team (ELT) and showcase their fitness capabilities.



Challenge 1 saw 13 participants race in a 3km run from Salt Café to the Burj Al Arab, followed by completing 25 push-ups and 20 sit-ups. Challenge 2 offered a fun walk or run back to Salt Café. The five winners were treated to coffee and a casual chat with Emrill's ELT at Salt Café, providing a relaxed environment to share ideas, ask questions, and connect on a personal level. Abass Yamba Tholley from Emrill's housekeeping team was awarded the fastest runner for both challenges, and the winners received a cash prize, highlighting Emrill's recognition of employee effort and achievement.



Palmfit, known for empowering fitness enthusiasts with premium activewear, provided exclusive discounts on Palmfit clothing for Emrill staff as well as prizes, including vouchers to the fastest male and female who demonstrated community spirit throughout the event, aligning with Emrill's values of health and wellbeing.



Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, said: "Our CEO Challenge, now in its 13th edition, embodies Emrill's commitment to creating a healthier, happier workplace. Partnering with Palmfit was a natural fit, as their ethos of promoting active lifestyles perfectly complements our vision of a happy and healthy workforce. Through initiatives like these, we encourage employees to engage in physical activities and strengthen connections, both within the organisation and beyond."



Since its inception in February 2022, the CEO Challenge has attracted 290 participants across 13 editions. The initiative has become a cornerstone of Emrill's employee engagement strategy, promoting a culture of inclusivity, fun, and achievement.



Hanish Bhatt, founder of Palmfit, commented on the collaboration: "At Palmfit, we believe in the power of sport to foster connection and strengthen communities. Collaborating with Emrill for their 13th CEO Challenge was an exciting opportunity to champion shared values of health, wellness, and community engagement. Together, we aim to inspire individuals to lead active lifestyles, build stronger bonds, and create a positive impact both inside and outside the workplace."



Emrill's dedication to employee wellness extends beyond the CEO Challenge. The company holds an annual employee carnival, hosts a range of health and wellbeing activities and regularly participates in sporting events, fostering team spirit and an active lifestyle. Under its 'A Better You' programme, Emrill also offers a range of wellness initiatives, including mental health support and educational workshops.



As part of its commitment to employee welfare and innovation, Emrill continues to explore partnerships and programmes that prioritise happiness and wellbeing, reinforcing its reputation as a leading employer in the region.





