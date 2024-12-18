TikTok requests to block law affecting app's future

(MENAFN) On Monday, TikTok lodged an urgent petition with the US Supreme Court, seeking to prevent a law that could lead to the app being banned nationwide starting January 19, 2025.



This move follows a ruling by a federal appeals court that upheld a law requiring ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to divest its ownership due to "national security concerns."



TikTok’s petition argues that the law violates the First Amendment rights of its 170 million US users. The company has asked the Supreme Court to suspend the enforcement of the law while it reviews the case.



The timing is significant as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on January 20. Reports indicate that Trump met with TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, at his Mar-a-Lago club on Monday.



Trump, who has previously voiced support for TikTok, remarked on Monday during a press briefing at Mar-a-Lago with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son “We’ll take a look at TikTok. I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok because I won youth by 34 points. And there are those that say that TikTok has something to do with that.”

