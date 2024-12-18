Ex-U.S. ambassador for war crimes cases states evidence from mass grave sites in Syria exposes "death machine"

(MENAFN) Stephen Raab, former U.S. ambassador for war crimes cases, stated that evidence from mass grave sites in Syria exposes a "death machine" operated by the state under former President Bashar al-Assad. After visiting two mass grave sites in Qutayfa and Najha, near Damascus, Raab declared that over 100,000 people were likely hidden and tortured to death within this system.



Raab, who previously led war crimes prosecutions in Rwanda and Sierra Leone, expressed confidence in the numbers based on the evidence he saw. He compared the scale of these state-organized killings to the atrocities committed during the Nazi era.



Raab described the process, saying it involved secret police abducting individuals from homes and streets, jailers and interrogators starving and torturing them, and truck and bulldozer operators disposing of their bodies. He emphasized the extensive involvement of various workers in a system designed for mass murder.

