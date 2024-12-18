UNHCR announces that up to one million Syrian refugees are expected to return to Syria within first six months of 2025

(MENAFN) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that up to one million Syrian refugees are expected to return to Syria within the first six months of 2025. This follows reports that many refugees have already returned "spontaneously" from neighboring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan. The UNHCR highlighted that over 7 million people remain displaced within Syria, and more than 90% of the population is in need of humanitarian aid to survive. As part of its plan for Syria, the UNHCR seeks $310 million to address the critical needs of the returning refugees and internally displaced Syrians, as well as the host communities that will support them. The agency is calling on donors to assist in meeting these needs.



In a press conference in Geneva, Jamous Emsis, the UNHCR’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, stressed that the agency's efforts would address the needs of both returning refugees and displaced Syrians. Emsis noted that despite the regime changes in Syria, the crisis remains far from over. A number of European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and Ireland, have suspended asylum processing for Syrians, with Austria even considering the deportation of individuals back to Syria. The refugee crisis, which initially intensified in 2015 due to the Syrian war, has led to over a million Syrians living across Europe. The UNHCR's new plan aims to facilitate the safe return of displaced individuals while meeting their urgent needs.

