​Indian Army Organises Ex-Servicemen Rally In Shillong

Shillong, December 18 (IANS) An Ex-Servicemen rally was organised on Wednesday under the aegis of Headquarters 101 Area in the Happy Valley locality in Shillong, officials said.

According to a senior official, the event was attended by over 300 Ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, War Widows and their families from Meghalaya. The event served to strengthen the connection between Veer Naris, Veterans, their dependents and the Indian Army.

The rally was graced by C. H. Vijayashankar, Governor of Meghalaya, Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding, 101 Area and Air Marshal IS Walia, AVSM, VM, Senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command who personally interacted with the Veer Naris, Ex-servicemen and their dependents.

“Their presence underscored the unwavering support and commitment of both the Indian Army and the State Government to the welfare of Veterans and their dependents. The Governor emphasised the government's dedication to ensuring quality healthcare and effective resolution of issues faced by Veer Naris and Veterans,” an official statement mentioned.

During the rally, financial assistance of Rs 20,000 was presented to Veer Nari Silia Mary Kharbudnah. In addition, a total of sixty Veer Naris, Ex-servicemen and widows were felicitated during the event.

A variety of stalls were set up offering services such as pension assistance, documentation support, banking, welfare schemes, medical benefits and CSD items. Representatives from the Rajya Sainik Board, the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, Record Offices and prominent banks such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were present on the occasion.

According to officials, these stalls provided an essential platform for veterans and their families to engage directly with military and civil authorities, enabling them to resolve any outstanding issues. Stalls of the state government were also set up.

The event concluded with all attendees feeling a deep sense of gratitude and assurance that the Indian Army and the state government remain committed towards their welfare.