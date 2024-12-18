Rajasthan Guv Calls For Wholehearted Implementation Of NEP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, on Wednesday, emphasised the need for wholehearted implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stating that it has the potential to position India as a global knowledge superpower.

Addressing the National on NEP 2020 organised by Rajasthan University, the Commissionerate College Education, the National Higher Education Department, and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bagde said that the policy integrates education with moral values, paving the way for nurturing responsible citizens.

The Governor urged educators to play a pivotal role in implementing the policy effectively. He highlighted that education is not limited to textbooks but involves inculcating human values. Quoting Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, he stressed the importance of a holistic approach to education, aligning with the vision of NEP 2020.

Bagde remarked that NEP 2020 prioritises human values and requires teachers to stay updated with contemporary knowledge to enhance students' intellectual capacities. He criticised the lingering influence of West-centric educational policies introduced during British rule, such as Macaulay's system, and stressed the need for education rooted in the mother tongue and traditional Indian values.

"India has always been a treasure trove of knowledge and science," Bagde said, citing the contributions of ancient scholars like Bhaskaracharya, whose work on zero was later acknowledged by the West. He called for reviving India's knowledge legacy and reiterated that the new policy aligns with this vision.

On the occasion, the Governor released a souvenir commemorating the workshop.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa lauded NEP 2020 for reconnecting with India's ancient knowledge systems and addressing long-standing inertia in the education system. He noted that the policy shifts focus from rote learning to problem-solving skills and aims to build an inclusive and equality-based society.

Dr Atul Kothari of Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas stressed that education is a transformative tool for national development, urging collective efforts to implement the policy effectively. College Education Commissioner Aarushi Malik shared updates on innovations in higher education inspired by Indian knowledge traditions, while Commissioner Om Prakash Bairwa outlined the agenda of the two-day workshop.

The workshop began with a welcome address by Rajasthan University Vice Chancellor Dr Alpana Kateja, and the event was coordinated by Nitin Kasliwal.