MUDA Petitioner Not Given Any Offer To Withdraw Plea For CBI Probe: Siddaramaiah's Son Yathindra

Belagavi, Dec 18 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah clarified on Wednesday that Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case petitioner Snehamayi Krishna was not given any offer to withdraw a plea seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged scam.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yathindra said, "From our side, no offer has been made. We will face a battle and investigation. The opponents of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are behind these statements and they are supporting Snehamayi Krishna."

"Firstly, it is wrong to say that the MUDA scam has occurred. Many people claim to be our close associates. There is no truth in MUDA petitioner's charges," Yathindra said.

Snehamayi Krishna had complained to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Lokayukta and also filed a petition seeking the CBI probe into the MUDA case.

"We will face the probe bravely. The political opponents want to bring down Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from his post by any means and it is also one of their ploys," Yathindra said.

Snehamayi Krishna claimed he was being offered large sums of money to withdraw his petition seeking a CBI probe into the case.

The development assumes significance as the Karnataka High Court will hear the petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA case on Thursday.

Krishna complained to the Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday and urged the Investigating Officer to look into the matter.

He has also provided a copy of a purported CCTV footage showing one Harsha, claiming to be the personal assistant of CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathy, approaching his family.

"The accused fear that they will be caught if the case is handed over to the CBI," Snehamayi Krishna said.

The MUDA case involves the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's family.