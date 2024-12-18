Shapeways Acquires Majority Stake In Thangs To Strengthen The Creator Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Pressat) NEW YORK, NY, December 18, 2024 - Shapeways , the engine for digital solutions, has announced the of Thangs , the collaborative 3D file sharing and discovery community. The acquisition marks the second step of the plan created by the new management team that came together to relaunch Shapeways. Thangs is a built for all creators and invites former Shapeways members and newcomers alike to visit thangs/memberships to learn how creators can monetize their digital designs on Thangs.

The acquisition also addresses gaps in Shapeways' previous infrastructure. Changes to the Shapeways business model by the former management team left the infrastructure underpinning Shops and Marketplace outdated. The acquisition of Thangs from Physna, Inc., provides the community with a timely solution that exceeds Shapeways' prior capabilities combining robust IP protection powered by Physna's technology with a modern platform tailored to creators' needs. With Thangs fostering ideas into designs and Shapeways bringing those designs to life, the two companies together create a seamless ecosystem that spans the full 3D creation value chain.

A Shared Vision for Creators

Shapeways CEO, Marleen Vogelaar explained:“The team behind Thangs really love their creators and community - and they take good care of them: which is exactly in line with the original spirit of Shapeways. Equally importantly their 3D search technology powered by Physna protects the IP of their creators which is incredibly important to me and the rest of the management team. We will be working now to create the 'Print to Shapeways' button within Thangs, and developing shops. We will be retaining the spirit of Thangs, which will become Thangs 3D Inc., a subsidiary, while creating a new home for Shapeways community members' 3D files and businesses.”

The integration of Shapeways and Thangs creates new opportunities for both communities. Designers on Thangs will be able to expand their offering beyond digital assets by leveraging Shapeways' digital manufacturing engine to sell physical products directly to consumers. The combination brings a broader customer base and additional revenue streams to the Thangs community, while maintaining the platform's existing functionality and identity.

Greater than the Sum of its Parts

Paul Powers, CEO and Co-founder of Physna, Inc., explained:“The synergy between Shapeways and Thangs was clear from the start. While Physna will continue to focus primarily on our B2B and government products, we remain invested in Thangs and have a great relationship with the community. We look forward to continuing to support Thangs and Shapeways; I believe the strong synergies between the two will drive growth and create value for both communities.”

Dan Pham, Head of Community Relations at Thangs, shared:“When Shapeways approached Thangs, we recognized a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to empower our community of designers to grow their thriving businesses. 3D printing is transforming commerce on both a global and local scale. It's an incredibly exciting frontier, and we're thrilled to provide designers with even more tools to help them succeed. If you're a 3D designer, we invite you to join Thangs. Let's keep growing together!”

Moving forward, Thangs will serve as the consumer-facing brand for creators and makers, while Shapeways continues to focus on business customers. Both brands will be powered by Shapeways' digital manufacturing engine, combining expertise in software, hardware, and post-processing solutions with agile, on-demand manufacturing capabilities.

About Shapeways:

Shapeways is the world's leading platform offering programmatic solutions for diverse manufacturing industries. By deploying regional and agile digital manufacturing technologies Shapeways enables its customers to bring small to medium volume production-grade parts & products to market quickly and manage them effectively throughout their full lifecycle. The company aims to be a key partner in its clients' sustainable and resilient supply chain, driving their success, innovation and economic growth.

Shapeways offers 12 additive manufacturing technologies and a large suite of materials and finishes to a wide range of customers, from engineers to large enterprises in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, architecture, medical technology, and semiconductors. Shapeways operates according to ISO:9001, IATF 16949, and ISO 14001 standards.

About Thangs:

Thangs is the ultimate platform for 3D creators and enthusiasts, dedicated to empowering the global 3D printing community. Thangs hosts a robust search solution with more than 24 million 3D printable models in their index and thousands of exclusives available through a membership plan.

Thangs believes in supporting creators with innovative tools, IP protection, and membership options that enable designers to earn a full-time income. With the introduction of print on demand, designers will soon be able to create even more value for their global communities.

Whether seeking inspiration, building connections, or transforming a passion into a thriving career, Thangs delivers unparalleled support at every stage. Experience the power of a truly connected 3D community with Thangs .

