Kuwait Interior Min.: Kuwait Police Serve As Role Model In Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf affirmed that Kuwait serve as a role model in security, traffic and humanitarian efforts within a system that strives to protect the country.

In a press release, issued by the of Interior, Sheikh Fahad stated, in a statement on the occasion of the Arab Police Day, which falls on December 18th each year, that the role played by police forces is respected and appreciated.

He added that they presented the highest levels of dedication and loyalty in fulfilling their national duties, pointing out their firm commitment to confront violators that threaten the country's stability.

Sheikh Fahad expressed his appreciation to the police forces for their efforts, driven by national and humanitarian values in facing threats.

He also reminded them of their responsibility to work for the stability, security, and safety of Kuwait, under the care of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness the Prime Minister. (end)

