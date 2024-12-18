Artificial Intelligence Market To Reach A Value Of USD 3,582.75 Billion By 2034 At 31.3% CAGR From 2025 To 2034 – PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artificial intelligence systems are being increasingly used in a diverse range of applications, ranging from to image recognition and virtual assistants to self-driving cars.

New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Outlook:

The market for artificial intelligence is poised to witness robust growth, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research. The artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 235.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 3,582.75 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 31.3% from 2025 to 2034.

What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a set of technologies that allow machines and computers to simulate human learning and reasoning. AI is a broad field that draws from several disciplines, including neuroscience, statistics, computer science, and philosophy. AI systems can learn from their errors and improve their accuracy. They can understand and translate spoken and written language. Also, AI systems are capable of analyzing vast amounts of data to make recommendations. AI finds applications across various industries, including healthcare, e-commerce, space exploration, education, marketing, and security systems, among others.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

What Are Key Report Highlights?



The market for artificial intelligence is poised to register a robust CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period.

Major advancements in data availability and computational power, which enable the development of highly sophisticated models, are driving the demand for AI systems.

The market segmentation is primarily based on solution, technology, function, end use, and region.

Based on solution, the sales and marketing segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR as the segment increasingly leverages AI to transform the way businesses attract and retain customers. The artificial intelligence market research report covers all the major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Who Are Top Market Players?

The top market participants are focusing on R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are adopting several strategic initiatives to improve their market share.

A few of the artificial intelligence market key players are:



Advanced Micro Devices

Atomwise, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc

Cyrcadia Health

Enlitic, Inc.

Google LLC

HyperVerge, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Iris.ai AS.

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation Sensely, Inc.

Request For Discount on This Report Before Purchase:

What's Driving Market Forward?

Availability of Historical Datasets : The availability of historical datasets has led to increased innovation in AI. With data storage and recovery becoming more economical, governments and organizations are developing unstructured datasets that can be easily accessed by research. This availability of historical datasets is driving the artificial intelligence market development.

Advancements in Artificial Neural Networks : Advancements in artificial neural networks (ANN) have resulted in increased adoption of AI across several sectors, including automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and aerospace.

Continuous Research and Innovation : The top market participants are continuously focusing on continuous research and development to drive the adoption of advanced technologies, including AI. This increased focus on research and innovation is driving the artificial intelligence market expansion.

Which Region Leads Market Demand?

North America : North America held a sizable portion of the artificial intelligence market share in 2024. The introduction of favorable regulations and government initiatives has led to increased adoption of AI across various sectors. Also, significant investments in AI research and development contribute to the market dominance in the region.

Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is projected to register a substantial CAGR from 2025 to 2034. Several emerging economies in the Asia Pacific have introduced steadfast plans for the adoption of AI technology across various industries. Also, the AI use cases in Asia Pacific are projected to rise as 5G technology is being increasingly implemented in nations such as China, India, and Japan.





Inquire More About This Report Before Purchase:

How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Solution Outlook



Hardware



Accelerators



Processors



Memory

Network

Software



Services



Professional Managed

By Technology Outlook



Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Vision Generative AI

By Function Outlook



Cybersecurity

Finance and Accounting

Human Resource Management

Legal and Compliance

Operations

Sales and Marketing Supply Chain Management

By End Use Outlook



Healthcare



Robot Assisted Surgery



Virtual Nursing Assistants



Hospital Workflow Management



Dosage Error Reduction



Clinical Trial Participant Identifier



Preliminary Diagnosis

Automated Image Diagnosis

BFSI



Risk Assessment



Financial Analysis/Research



Investment/Portfolio Management

Others

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Methyl Methacrylate Market Growth

Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Forecast

Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Analysis

Automotive Refinish Coating Market Opportunities

Disposable Endoscopes Market Trends

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter