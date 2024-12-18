Warehousing And Distribution Logistics Market Is Projected To Reach $18.1 Trillion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market

The Warehousing and Distribution Logistics dominates the automotive and due to its critical role in managing complex chains.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market size was valued at $9.2 trillion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.1 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in acceptance of multimodal transport system and surge in penetration of tools across the globe will boost the growth of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market. Furthermore, breakthroughs in last-mile delivery mechanism in retail & e-commerce sector will boost the global market trends. Nevertheless, lack of control of logistics manufacturers on service delivery of logistics can impede the growth of the global market. However, increase in tech-driven warehousing & logistics services, surge in demand for refrigerated warehouses, and minimization of lead time owing to acceptance of multi-modal systems will open new growth opportunities for the global market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 410 Pages) at:The booming e-commerce industry in the emerging economies such as India and China is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the countries such as China, India, and Japan drives the growth of the warehousing and distribution logistics market size.Based on the end use, the manufacturing segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share . Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to rise in demand for industrial manufacturing logistics services. However, healthcare segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR of about 12.7% over the next ten years. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to rising significance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :The Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Industry is experiencing robust growth driven by the surge in e-commerce, particularly in emerging economies like India and China, is a significant factor, as it heightens the demand for advanced warehousing and efficient distribution solutions to handle increasing order volumes and customer expectations for rapid delivery. The expansion of omnichannel retailing further accelerates this demand, requiring integrated logistics systems that seamlessly manage inventory across multiple sales channels.In terms of mode of operation, the storage segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to surging need for maximizing productivity and delivery reliability. However, the seaways distribution segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to increase in demand for cost-efficient transport facilities such as ships for the movement of bulk goods.The key players profiled in this report includeCJ Century Logistics, Tiong Nam Logistics, DHL GROUP (DHL Supply Chain), SAP SE, Agility, Yusen Logistics, Blue Yonder, Inc., GEMADAPT, CEVA Logistics, Easy Metrics, WHA Corporation PCL, Manhattan Associates, GEODIS, Singapore Post Limited, Supply Chain 24/7, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, CWT Pte. Limited, YCH Group, TECSYS, DB Schenker, Next View Software, KuehneNagelGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Technological advancements of warehousing and distribution logistics industry, with automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy in warehousing processes. Smart warehousing solutions, including real-time tracking and data analytics, are becoming essential for optimizing inventory management and reducing costs.Furthermore, factors such as expansion of the e-commerce industry, surge in demand for warehousing and distribution logistics market growth, increase in volume of inventory are anticipated to boost the growth of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market trends during the forecast period. However, lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service and poor infrastructure and high initial cost of automated warehouses are expected to hinder the market growth.On basis of business type, the distribution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the distribution segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be attributed to escalating demand for procuring raw materials and handing them over to manufacturers for production. The report also includes other segments such as Warehouse and Value added services.Inquiry Before Buying:By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share in 2021. In addition, the Asia-Pacific warehousing and distribution logistics market is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to constant government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.The trend toward outsourcing logistics services is also notable, as businesses seek to capitalize on third-party providers' expertise and infrastructure to streamline operations and focus on core competencies. In addition, high government support in countries like China, India, and Japan, through investments in logistics infrastructure and favorable policies, is further driving market growth by improving supply chain efficiency and reducing logistical bottlenecks.Other Trending Reports:Supply Chain Risk Management Market -Logistics Business Outsourcing Market-Reefer Container Market -Logistics Automation Market -

