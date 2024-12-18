Swiss International School Celebrates Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Swiss International School, Qatar yesterday hosted a heartfelt ceremony to celebrate Qatar's National Day, bringing together students, teachers, and families to honor the nation's rich heritage and shared values. The event featured a beautifully curated program, prepared with dedication by the school's talented students and staff from the Arabic Department.

The celebration began with a soulful recitation of the Holy Quran by Ibrahim, setting a serene and reflective tone for the day. This was followed by a flag salute performed by the Qatar History students from Grades 1 to 5, symbolizing pride and unity.

Highlighting Qatar's poetic tradition, Abdallah captivated the audience with a moving recital about love for the homeland. He was succeeded by Maqbola, who delivered an evocative Qatari poem, drawing applause from the crowd.

The celebration's cultural depth was further enriched by a mesmerizing performance of the Traditional Sword Dance (Al Ardah). This iconic dance, performed by students, embodied the strength and pride of the Qatari spirit.

Continuing the poetic journey, Dalal and Aisha presented a heartfelt duet, celebrating the values of Qatar through their rhythmic words. The event concluded with the vibrant Al Feerj performance, portraying the charm of a traditional Qatari neighborhood and showcasing the importance of community and belonging.

In her closing remarks, the Master of Ceremonies expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event. She emphasized the significance of unity, pride, and tradition in shaping Qatar's identity.

This celebration of Qatar's National Day was more than a series of performances-it was a heartfelt tribute to the values that bind the nation together. Events like these not only honor tradition but also inspire the next generation to cherish and uphold Qatar's unique culture.