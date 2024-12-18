FMC Plans To Bridge India's Bamboo Market Gap With China In 10-Years

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN) India's bamboo sector holds immense untapped potential, with 13.96 million hectares under bamboo cultivation, the second-largest globally.

Yet, India contributes a mere 3-4 per cent to the global bamboo market, dwarfed by China's 65 per cent dominance.

A transformative 10-year plan proposed by the Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC) aims to bridge this gap, significantly increasing India's share and economic impact.

Mukesh Gulati, Executive Director of FMC, highlighted the stark disparity in a recent note, attributing China's success to a systematic, long-term vision.

“China's bamboo industry thrives on private plantations ensuring a steady supply of quality raw materials and integrated value chains that optimise resources, where waste from one process fuels another,” he stated.

In contrast, India, despite its larger bamboo cultivation area, struggles due to systemic challenges. To address these, three states - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura - are pioneering revival efforts. Maharashtra's Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojna focuses on private and public cultivation, fostering rural entrepreneurship and market linkages.

Madhya Pradesh integrates bamboo cultivation with employment schemes like MGNREGA, empowering self-help groups to manage plantations.

Tripura leverages traditional knowledge and modern techniques to create export-oriented clusters for housing and furniture.

“These initiatives underscore how strategic interventions can add value, generate employment, and boost economic impact,” said Gulati. FMC's 10-Year Plan envisions scaling bamboo's economic value from Rs 12,507 crore to Rs 52,246 crore, creating over 20 lakh jobs.

Key elements include scientific cultivation to enhance productivity to 40 tonnes per acre annually, prioritisation of engineered bamboo, biomass fuels, and eco-friendly practices, along with public-private partnerships.

However, the plan's success hinges on breaking silos between ministries.“While the National Bamboo Mission is led by the Ministry of Agriculture, effective growth demands coordination with industries, rural development, and export councils,” Gulati emphasised.

By implementing a cohesive strategy, India could position itself as a global leader in sustainable bamboo products, transforming the sector into a powerhouse of economic and environmental significance.

