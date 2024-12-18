Arab Interior Ministerial Council Chief Urges Stronger Arab Police Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers Mohammad Kuman called on Wednesday, during Arab Day celebrations, for stronger cooperation among Arab police and security forces to confront security threats and foster community partnerships in combating crime.

In his statement, Kuman emphasized the need to support Arab police and security personnel in their efforts to combat crime, enhance their role in protecting citizens and countries, and adapt Arab security cooperation through the Council of Arab Interior Ministers to align with regional and international developments.

This day marks a significant milestone in Arab security collaboration, commemorating the first conference of Arab police and security leaders in Al-Ain, UAE, in 1972, which launched a coordinated journey to establish security and stability across the region, he added.

Over the past five decades, substantial achievements have been made in security cooperation, including the establishment of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which stands as a model for joint efforts.

He underscored that Arab police and security leaders play a critical role in enhancing integration by building institutions, unifying policing culture, developing agreements, strategies, and laws, harmonizing security structures, enhancing information sharing, and strengthening operational cooperation among member states.

Kuman further noted that this shared journey has significantly contributed to promoting human rights in law enforcement and security work.

For decades, Arab police and security leaders have prioritized this issue, implementing initiatives such as an annual conference on human rights within Arab interior ministries, joint meetings between security agencies and national human rights institutions, the development of an Arab Security Code of Conduct, and the drafting of an Arab strategy to enhance human rights in security work, he explained.

These efforts, among others, reflect the ongoing commitment to integrating human rights into the security framework, he mentioned. (end)

