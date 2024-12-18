عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Niger On Nat'l Day

12/18/2024 8:02:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Niger General Abdourahamane Tchiani, congratulating him on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of welfare and progress to President Tchiani and his people. (pickup previous)
