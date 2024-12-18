Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Niger On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Niger General Abdourahamane Tchiani, congratulating him on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of welfare and progress to President Tchiani and his people. (pickup previous) gta

