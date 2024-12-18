Real Madrid to play Pachuca in final of FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

(MENAFN) European champions are set to face Mexico's Pachuca on Wednesday in the final of the 2024 Intercontinental Cup. The match, scheduled to kick off at 1700GMT, will take place at Lusail in Qatar, the iconic venue that hosted the 2022 final. This highly anticipated clash will determine the global champion between the reigning and CONCACAF titleholders.



Real Madrid secured their spot in the final as the UEFA winners, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium. Pachuca earned their place by triumphing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and went on to impressively overcome Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo and Asian Champions League winners Al Ahly in their campaign to the Intercontinental Cup final.



Despite their formidable status, Real Madrid will be missing several key players for the showdown. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain sidelined due to long-term injuries, while David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also unavailable. These absences leave the Spanish giants with a weakened defensive lineup, adding a layer of unpredictability to the match.



Pachuca, on the other hand, arrive at the final with high confidence and a fully fit squad. Known for their dynamic play and recent successes against South American and Asian powerhouses, the Mexican champions will look to seize the opportunity to claim a historic win against the European giants. The stage is set for an exciting encounter as two champions from different continents vie for international glory.

MENAFN18122024000045015839ID1109007064