The 2024 Propertyguru Asia Property Awards International Luncheon Celebrates Real Estate Achievements In The Middle East And South Asia

BANGKOK, Dec 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - PropertyGuru Group, Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, today announced the winners of its real estate awards in the Middle East and South Asia during the exclusive International Luncheon at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

The inaugural PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) recognised exemplary real estate achievements across the growing region. Dominating this milestone edition of the awards, Oud Real-Estate Development Company won the coveted Best Mixed Use Developer (KSA) title as well as the Best Retail Office Development (KSA) and Best Retail Office Interior Design (KSA) awards for its project, The North Yard.

Oud Real-Estate Development Company, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Grand Final) 2024

Oud Real-Estate Development Company later won Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia) at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, held on the same day at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. This marked Saudi Arabia's debut at the Grand Final, also known as the finale of the annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) and PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka) this year returned for their fifth editions, celebrating great projects and industry leaders across South Asia.







Signature Global (India) Limited, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) 2024

In India, Signature Global (India) Limited claimed its first Best Developer award, alongside a Best Green Development award for Signature Global Titanium SPR. By the Waters by Suryam Developers LLP was recognised as Best Waterview Housing Development.







By The Waters by Suryam Developers LLP, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Grand Final) 2024



By the Waters went on to win Best Waterfront Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for Suryam Developers LLP at the Grand Final.



Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka) 2024

In Sri Lanka, Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd achieved its first Best Developer title, with additional honours for its projects: Best Luxury Condo Development (Colombo) for Waterdale Residencies, bordering Colombo 7, and Best Waterfront Condo Development for Oceana Beach Resort Apartments & Villas – Wadduwa.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“The Middle East has entered an era of remarkable growth, marked by investments in megaprojects and equally impressive smaller-scale developments, all driven by visionary government initiatives, economic diversification, and strong fundamentals. It's truly a privilege to expand the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards for the first time to this part of the world. With these awards, we recognise the region's world-class projects ranging from mixed-use developments to high-calibre commercial spaces. We're proud to have introduced these benchmarks of excellence in the Middle East, marking the beginning of our contribution to this region's progress and success.”

Ajai A Kapoor, chairperson of the Awards in India, said:“These accolades inspire continued excellence in India, a booming real estate market fuelled by a solid economic foundation, resulting in rising demand and active development, across residential and commercial projects. The expanding diversity of the Indian property market is equally exciting, offering consumers a wide range of options, from eco-friendly designs to luxury homes with world-class amenities and breathtaking views. Congratulations to all our awardees in India.”

Dr. Nirmal De Silva, chairperson of the Awards in Sri Lanka, said:“Sri Lanka has experienced remarkable transformations in recent years, complemented by a real estate market that continues to attract international property seekers. The return of the Awards this year highlights this progress, showcasing luxurious villas and homes across the island, from Colombo to emerging cities, fuelled by significant infrastructure developments, including ports and airports. Congratulations to all the winners of this year's awards.”

The panel of judges in the Middle East consists of Stephen Oehme, director, Quantum Analysis Pte Ltd Singapore, and James A. Kaplan, CEO, Destination Capital Company Limited. Ajai A Kapoor, CEO of 360 degrees – Real Estate Services, and Madhav Raman, co-founder of Anagram Architects, comprise the panel of judges in India while Dr. Nirmal De Silva, director and CEO of Paramount Realty, leads the judging process in Sri Lanka.

The judges lead a transparent, fair, and credible selection process under the supervision of HLB. The official supervisor is part of the“2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 2024 editions of the Awards in the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka are supported by official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: asiapropertyawards .

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best Mixed Use Developer (KSA)

WINNER: Oud Real-Estate Development Company

DEVELOPMENT AWARD

Best Retail Office Development (KSA)

WINNER: The North Yard by Oud Real-Estate Development Company

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Retail Office Interior Design (KSA)

WINNER: The North Yard by Oud Real-Estate Development Company

2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best Developer

WINNER: Signature Global (India) Limited

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Waterview Housing Development

WINNER: By the Waters by Suryam Developers LLP

Best Green DevelopmentWINNER: Signature Global Titanium SPR by Signature Global (India) Limited

2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best DeveloperWINNER: Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Luxury Condo Development (Colombo)WINNER: Waterdale Residencies, bordering Colombo 7 by Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd

Best Waterfront Condo DevelopmentWINNER: Oceana Beach Resort Apartments & Villas - Wadduwa by Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd

About PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.



In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2024.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 28 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 46,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance ; home services platform, Sendhelper ; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense , ValueNet , Awards , events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup ; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

1Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2023 and March 2024. 2Based on Google Analytics data between October 2023 and March 2024.

3Based on data between January 2024 and March 2024. 4Based on data between October 2023 and March 2024.

