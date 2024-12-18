GU-Q Alumni Honoured With Sandhurst Medal, King Hussein Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) proudly congratulates Ahmad Al Kuwari, a distinguished alumnus from the Class of 2023, on his exceptional achievements at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Ahmad was recently commissioned from Commissioning Course 241 and has been awarded the prestigious Sandhurst Medal for completing the rigorous 44-week Regular Commissioning Course, as well as the King Hussain Award for the most improved international cadet. These accolades reflect the dedication, perseverance, and leadership qualities that define him and position him as an inspiration to aspiring leaders.

Reflecting on his journey, Ahmad attributes much of his success to his time at GU-Q.“I was constantly challenged to think critically, articulate my ideas, and engage with diverse perspectives. My professors pushed me to do better and gave me the confidence to trust in my abilities, and Sandhurst introduced an entirely new kind of challenge: applying those qualities under physical pressure,” said Ahmad, adding,“I felt prepared to take on the challenge because Georgetown had given me a solid foundation.” A core part of that foundation was learning to live his values.

“At GU-Q, the value of 'people for others' and 'community in diversity,' were things that have always resonated with me. As a Qatari, caring for others and showing kindness is an integral part of our culture,” he said, explaining how engagement with the diverse student body at Georgetown taught him cultural competency, something that gave him a competitive advantage when having to communicate under pressure in his military exercises.

Ahmad's achievements are a testament to the exceptional education and support he received throughout his educational career.

Looking ahead, Ahmad remains eager to embrace new opportunities.

“I look forward to returning to Doha and reflecting on this transformative experience. I'm excited to see where the future takes me and hope my story can inspire others to pursue their goals without fear of failure.” Ahmad also offered advice to students and young leaders aspiring to follow a similar path:“Adaptability, discipline, mentorship, and embracing failure are key. Each experience, whether in the classroom or on the training ground, is an opportunity to grow and improve.”

Ahmad's journey-from GU-Q to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst-is an inspiration to his community, and highlights the transformative power of education to foster resilience, excellence, and the determination to make a difference in the lives of others.