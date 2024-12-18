Far-right groups exploit volatile regional situation to push forward their plan to build what they call "Temple"

(MENAFN) Far-right groups are exploiting the volatile regional situation to push forward their plan to build what they call the "Temple" on the ruins of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is part of their ongoing efforts to divide and control the mosque as part of the broader strategy of Judaizing Jerusalem and annexing the West Bank. The so-called "Temple groups" recently shared an image showing the "Temple" in place of the Al-Aqsa Mosque after it was allegedly demolished, accompanied by the phrase "The construction of the Temple is closer than ever." This reflects their belief that the region's instability creates an opportunity for their goals.



Extremist groups are rallying their supporters to carry out large-scale incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as witnessed yesterday with provocative tours and the performance of Talmudic prayers inside its courtyards, all under the protection of Israeli forces. At the same time, the Israeli occupation forces imposed severe restrictions on Palestinian worshipers trying to enter the mosque. Over 176 settlers stormed the mosque yesterday, sparking clashes as Palestinians were blocked from entering. These actions align with the Israeli government's aggressive steps to Judaize Jerusalem, including the demolition of 17 Palestinian properties in one day. The demolitions targeted residential and commercial buildings in the towns of Anata and Silwan, near Al-Aqsa, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Additionally, there are efforts to erase the Al-Bustan neighborhood from Jerusalem’s map to make way for settlement expansion.



The Israeli government's annexation plans for the West Bank are also intensifying, with officials suggesting that 2025 will be a pivotal year for this agenda. Israeli forces are actively preparing for the annexation by escalating measures throughout the West Bank, including demolishing more commercial establishments, as seen in the recent destruction of structures in Deir Ballut. These actions, combined with rising tensions in Jenin, where clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance groups have occurred, are contributing to growing calls for national unity in response to the occupation’s increasing aggression.

